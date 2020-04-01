Pischke Motors still open for business during COVID-19

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) Auto repair shops and car dealerships remain open during Governor Evers stay-at-home order, but they are adjusting the way they do business.

Pischke Motors in West Salem employees are still selling cars and the repair shop remains open. In order to make sure customers and employees are safe, they are practicing safe social distancing in their showrooms and in the car lots.

Pischke is also offering pick up and drop off for both sales and services. They say, to buy a new car you don't even need to step foot into the dealership, "We are definitely, we are kind of transforming the entire car buying process and the service process," says Pishke Motors general manager, Robert Pischke. "We are offering pick up and drop off services for our service department you just need to call in and arrange driving to your house, picking up your car bringing it to the service department and bringing to back to you. We are also doing that for sales as well so you can really buy a car right now and never set foot in the dealership."

If you are interested in buying a vehicle, Pischke says the first step is to visit their website or to give them a call. Pischke is also offering payment relief and deferred payments for purchased vehicles during COVID-19.