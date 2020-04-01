Police: Couple found slain at UW Arboretum were targeted

University of Wisconsin Police say a couple found slain at the university’s arboretum apparently were targeted. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s office on Wednesday identified the victims as 57-year-old Robin Carre and 52-year-old Beth Porter, both of Madison. A jogger found the victims in a ditch on Tuesday morning. Carre was dead at the scene while Potter was taken to a hospital, where she died. Preliminary autopsy results show both died from homicidal related trauma but more tests are being conducted. Investigators say they continue to follow leads and encourage anyone with information to come forward.