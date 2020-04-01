Poll shows strong support for virus reaction in Wisconsin

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

A new poll shows broad support for the actions taken by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to close schools and businesses and limit gatherings to slow the spread of the disease.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday comes as Evers works with the Republican-controlled Legislature on a state coronavirus relief package.

Republicans say they have agreed to waive a one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits.

The poll shows Evers has 76% support for his handling of the pandemic so far. The state also reported for the first time that 25% of confirmed COVID-29 cases had been hospitalized.

