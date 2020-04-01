Rain later this week…

Clouds return…

Some clouds moved across the western part of the area Wednesday, and highs rebounded to nice afternoon readings in the 50s.

Rain chances increase by Friday…

After a somewhat cloudy Thursday, rain will become more widespread and a bit heavier Thursday night into Friday. Amounts will stop well short of the rainfall from the last system.

Mostly dry weekend…

There will be some lingering clouds this weekend, but you can plan to rake the yard, and do many of the other outdoor tasks. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Warmer weather next week…

There will be other chances of rain into the early and middle parts of next week, but highs will reach into the 50s to middle 60s.

Flood Warnings for the Mississippi River...

A Flood Warning is out for the Mississippi River at Wabasha until further notice for moderate flooding.

A Flood Warning is out for the Mississippi River at Winona from Thursday morning until further notice for moderate flooding.

A Flood Warning is out for the Mississippi River at La Crosse from late Thursday night until further notice for moderate flooding.

A Flood Warning is out for the Mississippi River at McGregor from Thursday morning until further notice for minor flooding.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden