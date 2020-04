(WQOW) - You now have some extra time to get a Real ID.

A Real ID will be marked with a start in the upper right-hand corner of your license and would be required for anyone wishing to travel by planes for both international and domestic flights.

However, you now have until October 1 of 2021 to get a Real ID.

The original deadline was October of this year.

For more on how to apply for a Real ID, visit the DOT's website here.