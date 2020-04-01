Republicans support waiving unemployment waiting period

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say that they support temporarily waiving a one-week waiting period for people to receive unemployment benefits.

About 240,000 people have filed for unemployment claims since March 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Wednesday that work was ongoing on a legislative aid package that would supplement the federal stimulus that is bringing about $2.3 billion to Wisconsin.

Vos and Fitzgerald both said there was broad support among Republicans who control the Legislature to temporarily waive the waiting period. They say they hope to vote on the bill as soon as possible.