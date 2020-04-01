Residents cheer return of Marshall County Courthouse dome

Residents gathered in downtown Marshalltown to cheer the return of the dome atop the tornado-damaged and time-ravaged Marshall County Courthouse. Streets around the courthouse were lined Tuesday with cheering people _ some shoulder to shoulder despite warnings about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dome and building were damaged by a tornado that tore through Marshalltown on July 19, 2018, injuring several people. Falling debris broke three courthouse sprinkler lines, resulting in a flood of water entering the structure. The tornado damage exposed rot and wear and tear that needed repair. The building is more than 130 years old.