River Flood Warning until SAT 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Buffalo County

…Flood Warning now expected to end Saturday morning…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Chippewa River at Durand.

* until Saturday morning.

* At 9:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 14.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 14.0 feet by this

afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage Friday early

afternoon.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…The basements of businesses along the river

begin to flood.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet…River Street in downtown Durand begins to

flood.

&&