River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Houston County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* from late Thursday night until further notice…Or until the

warning is cancelled.

* At 4:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Friday morning and continue to

rise to near 13.1 feet by Tuesday evening. Additional rises are

possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the

Town of Campbell.

&&