River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10.
* from Friday evening until further notice…Or until the warning is
cancelled.
* At 9:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 14.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Friday evening and continue to
rise to near 16.2 feet by Wednesday morning. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 15.5 feet…The water is over Marina Road.
&&