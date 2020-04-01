River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10.

* from Friday evening until further notice…Or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 9:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 14.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Friday evening and continue to

rise to near 16.2 feet by Wednesday morning. Additional rises are

possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 15.5 feet…The water is over Marina Road.

&&