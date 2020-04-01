River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* from Thursday morning until further notice…Or until the warning

is cancelled.

* At 3:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue

to rise to near 18.1 feet by Tuesday evening. Additional rises are

possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 18.0 feet…Pumping operations begin at the Prairie du

Chien waste water treatment facility.

&&