River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Wabasha.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 13.8 feet by

Tuesday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 13.5 feet…Water begins to go over highway 60. Flooding

also impacts the lower level of slippery’s restaurant.

