River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Allamakee County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* from Thursday morning until further notice…Or until the warning
is cancelled.
* At 3:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday morning and continue
to rise to near 18.1 feet by Tuesday evening. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 18.0 feet…Pumping operations begin at the Prairie du
Chien waste water treatment facility.
&&