River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
La Crosse County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* from late Thursday night until further notice…Or until the
warning is cancelled.
* At 4:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 11.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Friday morning and continue to
rise to near 13.1 feet by Tuesday evening. Additional rises are
possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the
Town of Campbell.
&&