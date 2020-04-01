Roommates make the best of working from home by dressing up in theme in each day

MADISON (WKOW) - Two women from Madison, Cassandra Kalinowski, and Meghan Ziegler are roommates. Earlier this month, they started working from home. However, Ziegler quickly got bored so she came up with an idea to dress in theme.

Eight workdays later and they've made it a fun workday tradition. This is the second week they've been doing this. So far they've gone with such themes as Christmas, camping, beach day and camo.

"We sort of have a brainstorming session and put all of our ideas into a hat, literally in a hat and we draw every day," said Kalinowski. "So we have a little more than 10 still left in the there, so we're definitely going to need some more, so if you got any ideas, let us know."

If you want to see see what there up to next, just follow @keepingbusylivinglife on Instagram.