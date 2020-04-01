Spreading joy through sidewalk chalk

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) A neighborhood in La Crosse is spreading joy with sidewalk chalk.

Local artist Mike Martino and children from his neighborhood took to the sidewalk to celebrate Easter and spread love throughout the community.

Martino says, "It makes you feel good. We are all in this together and you know you can't go hugging people. Artwork can help and can visually give you a hug in a way and show some people that we are here."

Ten-year-old Keira Schlicht helped Martino with the artwork and she says seeing her neighbors smile is comforting during challenging times. "It's fun to see people happy when it's not really a happy time."

