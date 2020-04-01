Teachers facilitate day two of “distance learning”

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Classrooms remained mostly empty on Tuesday as a few teachers drew presentations and virtual lesson plans for day two of distance learning at La Crescent-Hokah High School.

Seventh-grade life science teacher Patricia Gurholt, or "Mrs. G", said in 27 years she has never planned to go so long without actively seeing her students.

"I miss these kids terribly," Gurholt said. "This has been tough. I wish we were still back in school."

Though they'll learn less content, the students are still on track. Mrs. G makes virtual drawings with audio and then records the presentations for students to study at home.

Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Kristi Traxler cannot go over new recipes with her students in person, but she is able to facilitate hands-on learning so they can cook at home.

"I've always wanted to have a cooking show so, 'Here I go this is my chance'," Mrs. Traxler said. "Next week they have an assignment-they're going to be making a salad of the ingredients they've got at home. Then they're going to be sharing it via our blog sites so they're going to take pictures and show each other what they've made."

Classrooms gather via "Zoom" and "Google Classroom" online. Both teachers said students and parents can email if they have any questions.

"Check your emails! Check your emails! Check your emails," Mrs. G said. "And do your homework!"

Attendance is based upon whether or not students submit each assignment via email.