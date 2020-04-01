Walz to deliver video State of the State speech

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Gov. Tim Walz has announced that he'll deliver his postponed State of the State address on Sunday evening at 7 p.m., and he says he's looking forward to speaking directly to Minnesotans during this uncertain time.

The governor said Wednesday that he'll deliver the speech alone with a remote camera from the Governor's Residence, where he was in his 12th day of self-quarantining since a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

"It is appropriate at this time with the character of Minnesota shining so brightly that we address where we're at, and more importantly, where we're going," Walz said in his daily briefing for reporters.

Minnesotans can view the address on YouTube Live and participating media outlets.

Walz was originally going to deliver his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature on March 23, but had to cancel it amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also Wednesday, Walz announced the 2020 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This year's 73rd annual event was set to be held next month in Otter Tail County. But now the Governor's Fishing Opener is rescheduled for May 6-9, 2021. It still will be held in Otter Tail County, in west-central Minnesota.

Despite this year's Governor's Fishing Opener being postponed, the 2020 fishing season will still open on May 9.

The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a Minnesota tradition since 1948.