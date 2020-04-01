Weather Wednesday: Rain Gauge

Another easy, fun and educational science project for you!

This week we are making rain gauges!

This project will use minimal supplies: Two-liter bottle, tape, and a ruler.

Step 1: Cut the top of the bottle off. I would try to cut along the seam(if there is one) where the circumference of the bottle gets smaller.

Step 2: Put the tape up the side of the bottle and use the ruler to mark it up. Do not put the zero mark all the way at the bottom of the bottle. You won't want to do that because usually, two-liter bottles have a jagged bottom which could skew your results. When marking you can use cm or inches!

Optional Step: To make this project a little more fun, ask the kids to decorate. You could use stickers, waterproof markers or whatever you have in the house that can withstand the rain.

Step 3: Fill up the bottle with water to the zero line.

Step 4: return the top of the bottle that you cut and place it upside down. You won't want to totally secure it down, but just a piece of tape or pin to keep in place.

Step 5: Set the bottle outside, away from the building. Then you have yourself a rain gauge.

How to keep the kids engage with this science project...

This can be a tool you can use all summer to keep your kid's minds thinking about the weather. You can do this by getting a rain journal. Then after every rain event go out to the rain gauge record how much rain you received.

You can keep this number to yourself and then at the end of the summer tally up how much rain your backyard received. Or you can go as far as comparing how much rain you received to the official number from the National Weather Service.

If you have any questions you can email me at atriplett@wxow.com