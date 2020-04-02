Joe Biden predicts Democratic convention delay until August

WASHINGTON (AP) - Prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he thinks his party's nominating convention will have to be pushed back from July into August because of coronavirus.

The pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at their summer conventions, which typically kick off the general election season.

Biden made his statement in an interview Wednesday with late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Biden noted in a separate interview Tuesday that Democrats “have more time” to figure things out.

Republicans are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled in late August. But party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility the pandemic could upend GOP plans.