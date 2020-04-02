Boy accused of murder wants case moved to juvenile court

Boy accused of murder wants case moved to juvenile courtNew
A 17-year-old boy accused of killing a 16-year-old in western Iowa is seeking prosecution as a juvenile. Monona County court records say the boy’s attorney filed a motion Wednesday to transfer the case to juvenile court. The boy is charged with first-degree murder in the January shooting death of Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton. The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes. A hearing on the request is scheduled for June 1.