BREAKING: Democratic National Convention pushed back to August

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Democratic National Convention is getting pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Democratic National Convention Committee made the announcement Thursday morning that the event will take place the week of August 17.

It was originally scheduled for July 13-16.

The convention is still set at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention. During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee in a statement Thursday.

DNC Chair Tom Perez said, "Ultimately, the health and safety of our convention attendees and the people of Milwaukee is our top priority. And we will continue to be in contact with local, state, and federal health officials as we monitor this fluid situation. The Democratic Party is ready to defeat Donald Trump, the American people are ready to elect a Democratic president, and I have absolute confidence that our team is ready to deliver a successful convention for our nominee."

Wisconsin is considered a key battleground state in the presidential race.

This is the first time that the state has hosted a national convention.

Thousands of people from around the country and world are expected to attend not only the convention itself but the numerous events surrounding it.

On Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he thought the convention would be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.