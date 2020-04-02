BREAKING: Shilling not seeking re-election to Senate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Senate Democratic Leader Jennifer Shilling of La Crosse said Thursday that she is not running for another term.

She released a statement with her decision. “Today I announce I will not seek re-election to the State Senate. It was not an easy decision, but I know it is time to put my family first and look to a future where I can put away my little red suitcase that has accompanied me on my weekly travels to Madison for the past 20 years."

"It has been a tremendous honor to represent western Wisconsin in the Legislature, and I cherish the many friendships that I have made along the way."

Shilling is in her third term in the Senate. She was first elected in 2011 in a special election. She defeated Dan Kapanke in a recall election that targeted several senators over the ACT 10 legislation.

She defeated Kapanke by 56 votes in the 2016 election.

In February, Kapanke announced he was running again for the senate.

She was elected as Senate Minority Leader in 2014.

Reaction to the decision came from 95th Assembly Rep. Jill Billings of La Crosse. Shilling previously held the assembly seat before moving over to the senate. Billings released a statement shortly after Shilling's announcement. “I’d like to thank Senator Shilling for her years of service to the people of the Coulee Region. She has been a strong voice, leader and representative for all of us. Senator Shilling’s leadership will be missed, as she’s been a dutiful and passionate public servant for our region. I wish her, and her family, the best as she moves on to new adventures in life."

During her career in politics, she also served as an aide for Congressman Ron Kind. He also commented on Thursday's decision. “Whether it was working as an aide for myself and State Representative Mark Meyer, or serving in the State Assembly and State Senate, State Senator Jennifer Shilling has been a tireless, dedicated, and dependable public servant for more than 25 years and we’ve been lucky to have her. Jen has been an effective and strong leader for Wisconsin’s 32nd Senate District. She bridged the bipartisan gap with a clear vision of her priorities but always did so with a great sense of humor. Wisconsinites always could count on Jen to roll up her sleeves, get things done, and pass legislation that made a difference. Jen’s decision to retire is a huge loss not only for our district, but for our state. As Jen likes to say, ‘onward, upward and forward, thank you for your service, Jen.”

Shilling concluded her statement, “I do not leave with regrets, I leave with wonder – wonder about the future, about what will be. Wonder about what lies ahead, and a wonder of new ways that I will continue to be able to serve my community, and others. Thank you from a very full and grateful heart. Onward, Upward, Forward!”