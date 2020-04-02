COVID-19 pandemic facilitating change in voting habits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's Spring Election carries on next Tuesday in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal judge ruled against postponing the April 7 election and extended the deadline to cast an absentee ballot to April 13. Wisconsin election officials have done everything possible to make sure people will be able to vote.

"This is kind of where the strength of the American political process is our elections, and so too, not have a pandemic affect an election really gets to the heart of how we can operate as a democracy," said Tim Dale, political science professor for UW-La Crosse.

With low turnouts expected for polling locations next week, absentee ballot and early voting requests have skyrocketed. National and state candidates have made a significant push to encourage voters to cast their ballots early.

"The idea is that the more candidates can count on these votes being cast before the election day, the more they are essentially banked votes," said Tim Dale, political science professor for UW-La Crosse.

Dale believes the use of these methods, whether it be absentee voting or voting by mail, could increase significantly in future elections.

"Many states already primarily do voting by mail, and I think the candidates are kind of pivoting more to the voting by mail, pushing and encouraging," said Dale. "Absentee voting really is in line with a lot of things we see across the country."

However, poll locations will be open throughout the state on Tuesday with new rules in place to protect voters and workers.

"We are enforcing social distancing, limiting the number of voters in the polls at one time, so you need to be respectful, be patient," said La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer. "We're going to get you through as fast as we can, but at the same time, we want everyone to be safe."

Voters will be required to wash their hands before heading into the booth. Voters must also have an ID ready for workers to check out. If you need to find your polling location, visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/

RELATED: La Crosse reduces number of polling places for Tuesday's elections