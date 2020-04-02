Drop in sales mean Powerball jackpots will get even smaller

Look for Powerball jackpots to get even smaller as the new coronavirus keeps more people at home, not out buying lottery tickets. It was only last week that the Powerball Product Group announced it would cut guaranteed jackpots in half and reduce the minimum amount the big prize could grow between drawings. On Thursday, the organization said it would toss out even those guarantees and instead decide new jackpots and increases prior to each drawing. The leaders of Mega Millions, the other national lottery game, haven’t said if they will make similar changes to that game.