Encore episodes of “General Hospital” to air Fridays into May

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the next several Fridays, ABC is airing encore episodes of the soap opera General Hospital.

Fans won't miss anything-original episodes will air Monday through Thursday according to the network.

By doing this, it will allow the network to air original episodes to air through Memorial Day.

Each encore episode has an introduction from a General Hospital actor who will highlight what's happening in the episode.

The encore episodes last through May 22.