I have almost 30 years' worth of archived feature stories here at WXOW News 19.

Every Thursday we'll take a step back in time re-live some of our favorites and maybe give an update on some people involved.

Our first Throwback Thursday takes us to July 1993.

The Brewers were holding an open tryout in La Crosse for players ages 16-22.

They let me take part anyway.

And, well, it didn't go quite as hoped.

Check it out.