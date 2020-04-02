Ex-trooper gets final legal payment after Iowa man drowns

A former Missouri state patrol trooper who was driving a boat when an Iowa man fell out and drowned has received the last payment of a financial settlement he reached with the state. In February, Anthony Piercy accepted a $201,000 settlement of lawsuits he filed as he tried get his job back. He lost his law enforcement license after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor boat violation in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks. In return for the settlement, Piercy agreed to not be reinstated as an officer.