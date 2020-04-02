First COVID-19 case confirmed in Trempealeau County

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Health Department confirmed their first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"Our Public Health Team is prepared to respond to COVID-19 and continue our efforts to protect Trempealeau County residents," said Barb Barczak, Director/Health Officer for the Trempealeau County Health Department.

According to the media advisory, the department will follow up with those individuals that the person came in contact with.

No details about the patient have been released at this time by the health department which cited HIPPA privacy regulations.