Giants LB Fackrell looking to show 2019 stats weren’t him

The New York Giants are giving free-agent linebacker Kyler Fackrell a chance to show that his 2019 season wasn’t as bad as the numbers suggest. It’s a one-year shot for Fackrell to prove his 10 1/2 sack season in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers wasn’t a fluke. It’s an expansive gamble. General manager Dave Gettleman has agreed to pay Fackrell $4.6 million to be New York’s edge rusher. Fackrell’s stats took a nosedive last season. He played in 16 games with the Packers and made 23 tackles, with one sack, two tackles for losses and 10 quarterback hits.