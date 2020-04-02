 Skip to Content

Giants LB Fackrell looking to show 2019 stats weren’t him

New
3:43 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

The New York Giants are giving free-agent linebacker Kyler Fackrell a chance to show that his 2019 season wasn’t as bad as the numbers suggest. It’s a one-year shot for Fackrell to prove his 10 1/2 sack season in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers wasn’t a fluke. It’s an expansive gamble. General manager Dave Gettleman has agreed to pay Fackrell $4.6 million to be New York’s edge rusher. Fackrell’s stats took a nosedive last season. He played in 16 games with the Packers and made 23 tackles, with one sack, two tackles for losses and 10 quarterback hits.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content