HorseSense doubles donations during Crisis Campaign

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - Plenty of non-profits find themselves in a pinch, but those who have the means to give can make their dollar go farther for HorseSense.

The riding therapy organization based near Coon Valley will match donations made now through April 10 up to $5,000. HorseSense executive director, Samantha Hall, said with the cancellation of the spring riding season due to COVID-19, they expect to see an $18,000 loss.

Hall adds that two of the groups' fundraisers in May have also been postponed as a result of stay-at-home orders from state and local governments. On top of that, Hall said it takes a significant amount of money and effort to care for the therapy horses.

Those who wish to donate can do so online by going to the HorseSense website. You can also follow the organization on Facebook to keep up with when the riding sessions might resume.