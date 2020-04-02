Iowa governor extends closure of schools, non-essential businesses through April 30

(KWWL) -- In Thursday's press conference, Governor Kim Reynolds ordered that schools, non-essential businesses will remain closed through April 30.

While schools will remain closed for at least another month, Reynolds also said that it is important that school districts do their part in providing continuous learning opportunities.

She says that school districts know best what will work for their students, so those decisions will be made locally by districts.

School districts will be required to select the best continuous learning options for their students, and inform the state of that decision by April 10. School districts that decide not to provide continuous learning will be required to make up the instructional time lost beyond what has been waived by the legislature.

She is not ordering schools to close for the remainder of the school year.

Reynolds also announced today's update on Iowa's COVID-19 numbers:

The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 66 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 614 positive cases.

Two additional COVID-19 related deaths in Iowa, for a total of nine.

There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date

Ability to test 1,018

74 hospitalized, 144 have recovered