MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal judge ruled against postponing Wisconsin's April 7 Spring General Election.

However, U.S. District Judge William Conley did extend the absentee voting deadline to 4 p.m. April 13.

All ballots must be received by local election officials by that time.

Voters will be able to request their absentee ballots until tomorrow, Friday, April 3 at 5 p.m.

