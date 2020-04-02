La Crosse reduces number of polling places for Tuesday’s elections

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There will be fewer places to vote in the City of La Crosse on April 7.

Mayor Tim Kabat said he's declared a local state of emergency to help protect the public from COVID-19.

Part of that involves protecting poll workers and voters in Tuesday's upcoming election.

The Wisconsin Election Commission said earlier that municipalities could make adjustments including the number and location of polling places as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

With that in mind, working with City Clerk Teri Lehrke, Mayor Kabat says they've reduced the number of polling places from thirteen to eight.

These are the changes according to the city:

◼ District 2, Harry J. Olson Senior Citizen Center, 1607 North Street, has been moved to Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 3, Myrick Park Center, 789 Myrick Park Drive, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 5 UW-L Student Union, 521 East Avenue North, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 7, Hogan Administrative Center, 807 East Avenue South, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 9, Southside Neighborhood Center, 1300 6th Street South, has been moved to the Coulee Recovery Center, 933 Ferry Street, La Crosse.

◼ District 11 Living Word Christian Church, 2015 Ward Avenue, has been moved to UW-L Recreational Eagle Center at 15th Street & Farwell Street, La Crosse.

Polling places are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're unsure where to vote, you can go to My Vote Wisconsin to find your polling location.