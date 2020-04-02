Lunch ladies on the front line during pandemic

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - When it's all over we'll remember all of the people who stepped up to the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic, even those sometimes overlooked.

"Our children need to be fed. We're making sure they're getting their breakfast and their lunch every day," said Marcy Marks, nutrition employee a Winona Area Public Schools (WASP).

Marcy Marks and Shannon Wolner are cafeteria workers. During the COVID-19 crisis, while many are out of work, their job remains the same, feed the kids.

"There's a need for us to be working as an essential employee. Every day, everybody here puts in 100% and we're exhausted at the end of the day, but just to be feeding over a thousand students a day or more is exciting for us," said Shannon Wolner, kitchen manager, WASP.

More than 2,200 meals are prepared Monday through Friday by just 12 cafeteria workers. All of them putting their lives at risk.

"We have to go home to our families as well, so we have to really make sure we keep ourselves safe here, around our colleagues here, and even our children when we're handing them off on the bus," said Marks.

The meals are completely free and include a lot of healthy food like fruit, vegetables, and milk.

"We found out that there is such a need because we have so many essential workers that their children are not being served when they're working. Then we have other people in the community that truly need meals on a daily basis and rely on our school meals," said Jennifer Walters, District Nutrition Director, WASP.

Once a day the meals go out on buses and are delivered to nine different locations throughout the county. Many of the people preparing the meals also deliver them.

"Making contact with them every day and letting them know that we still care and we're still here to feed them every day. It's been great to get out on a bus with Marcy," said Wolner.

It's important to note that the bus drivers, helping to deliver the meals, are also putting themselves at risk. Meals will continue to be delivered until the school closure is over, which at this point is May 4th for the county.

All students 18 and under are able to receive the meals even if they are not enrolled in school. Meals are delivered between 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

To order meals during the school closure click here.