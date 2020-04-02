Man whose DNA linked him to 4 sex assaults gets 40 years

A man whose DNA linked him to Dubuque sexual assaults reported years ago has been given 40 years in prison. Martel Fountain Sr. was sentenced earlier this week. He’d pleaded guilty. Court documents say Fountain assaulted three women in 2011 after forcing his way into their homes. The documents say another was raped in 2014 after Fountain forced her into her garage. A DNA sample taken from Fountain in March 2018 after his arrest in a federal drug case linked him to the four Dubuque assaults. DNA information from those four cases had been filed in an FBI database.