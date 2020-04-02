Mild but less sunshine before the umbrellas are needed

Increasing clouds…

Yesterday the sunshine dominated much of the day. High temperatures even flirted with 60 degrees. The mild temperatures will continue to exist but there will be differences today. Peeks of sunshine could be possible early today. Then more dense cloud cover will work in with the next approaching wet pattern. The winds are also picking up speed with the approaching cold front. Wind will be from the south, which will help the warming. But winds could be sustained up to 20 mph.

Wet…

Isolated showers could arrive as early as this evening west of the Mississippi. Yet, the system will be calming as it reaches our region. This will bring scattered light showers through your Friday. Rain accumulations under a half an inch. Then to end of this system could be freezing rain or light snow. Good note, the ground is warm enough after the last few days that roads shouldn’t be affected. But, a few spots could become slippery especially on onset with already wet roads.

Riverways: Minor flooding is forecasted all along the Mississippi in the Coulee Region through the next few days.

Cooling…

With the wet pattern, Friday will keep highs near average. But, after the cold front moves out and rain dissipated, cold air moves in. This will allow for lows to drop into the 20s and then highs near average. But, the skies clear and bring plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Temperatures are expected to climb again starting Sunday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett