More than 100,000 Wisconsinites file for unemployment

More than 100,000 Wisconsinites file for unemploymentNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of thousands of people in Wisconsin filed for unemployment between March 22 and 28.
In total, 110,928 made their initial claims last week, according to numbers posted to the Department of Workforce Development's website Thursday.
Over that same week a year earlier only 5,678 made filed initial claims. That is an increase of 1,954 percent.
US jobless claims made a similar increase. Over 6.6 million people filed for unemployment, according to data released by the federal government.
The numbers come as many industries shut down operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Current Week
|2020
|2019
|Regular Initial Claims
|110,928
|5,678
|Regular Weekly Claims
|99,560
|40,083
|Prior Week
|2020
|2019
|Regular Initial Claims
|51,023
|5,416
|Regular Weekly Claims
|43,598
|42,319