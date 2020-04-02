One new death as Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases rise to 742; New cases in Winona, Fillmore counties

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - One more Minnesota resident has died from COVID-19, raising the state's total to 18.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that confirmed cases continued to rise, with 53 new cases as of Thursday for a total of 742 since the outbreak began.

But 373 of those patients have recovered.

Officials caution that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing. Seventy-five patients were hospitalized Thursday, with 38 in intensive care.

The median age of those who've died is 83, with an age range of 58 to 95. The largest share of cases involves community spread at 31%.

The state has done approximately 22,394 tests.

Fillmore County is reporting a new case. According to news release from Fillmore County Public Health, the latest case is a man between the ages of 50-59. No other information was available.

Winona County is also reporting an additional case. They now have eleven case confirmed in the county. One person has died in Winona County from COVID-19.