Packers sign former Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season.

Funchess played for the Indianapolis Colts last year but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The 25-year-old Funchess spent his first four pro seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina selected him out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft. The move gives Aaron Rodgers an additional target to complement three-time Pro Bowl selection, Davante Adams,