Perham man accused of fatally shooting, stabbing roommate

A Perham man is accused of killing his roommate by stabbing him in the eyes and shooting him repeatedly. A criminal complaint charges 40-year-old Derek Sweere with second-degree murder in the death of Brandon Snyder. The complaint says the two had argued over a missing gun at a home in Perham Monday night. Prosecutors say Sweere shot Snyder 15 times after stabbing him in the eyes, then grabbed another gun and shot him once more. KFGO reports Sweere claims he was acting in self-defense after Snyder bit his arm.