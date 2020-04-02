River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Buffalo County

…Flood Warning now expected to end Friday afternoon…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Chippewa River at Durand.

* until Friday afternoon.

* At 8:00 AM Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

this evening.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…The basements of businesses along the river

begin to flood.

* Impact…At 12.5 feet…River Street in downtown Durand begins to

flood.

&&