River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clayton County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10.
* from Friday afternoon until further notice…Or until the warning
is cancelled.
* At 8:00 PM Thursday the stage was 14.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Friday and continue to rise to
near 16.4 feet by Thursday. Additional rises are possible
thereafter.
* Impact…At 15.5 feet…The water is over Marina Road.
