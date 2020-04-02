River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Crawford County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at McGregor.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 3:45 PM Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring, with Moderate flooding possible.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 19.0 feet by
Thursday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 19.0 feet…Flooding of some residential areas begin.
