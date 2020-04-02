River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Crawford County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at McGregor.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 3:45 PM Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring, with Moderate flooding possible.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 19.0 feet by

Thursday morning. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 19.0 feet…Flooding of some residential areas begin.

&&