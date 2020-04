River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Winona.

* from this morning until further notice…Or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 4:45 AM Thursday the stage was 12.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this morning and continue to

rise to near 15.5 feet by Wednesday evening. Additional rises are

possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 13.0 feet…Prairie Island Park begins to flood. Pumping

operations are underway by the city of Winona, and dike patrols are

started.

&&