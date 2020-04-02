River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
La Crosse County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* from late tonight until further notice…Or until the warning is
cancelled.
* At 4:15 AM Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Friday morning and continue to
rise to near 13.3 feet by Wednesday. Additional rises are possible
thereafter.
* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the
Town of Campbell.
&&