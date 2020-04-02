River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

La Crosse County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* from late tonight until further notice…Or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 4:15 AM Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Friday morning and continue to

rise to near 13.3 feet by Wednesday. Additional rises are possible

thereafter.

* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the

Town of Campbell.

&&