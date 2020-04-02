Senate Democratic leader Shilling won’t seek re-election

The Wisconsin Senate’s Democratic minority leader says she won’t seek re-election this fall. Jennifer Shilling announced her decision Thursday. She said in a statement that her sons are in high school and middle school and her time with them at home is running out. She also says she wants to explore new opportunities. Shilling is nearing the end of her third term in the Senate after winning a recall election in 2011. She’s the fourth Senate Democrat to announce they won’t seek election. Her decision deals another blow to Democrats hoping to retake control of Senate. Republicans go into the November elections with a 19-14 edge.