Showers are on the way for Friday…

Rain chances increase by Friday…

Clouds continued to slowly develop Thursday, but rain has held off as highs reached into the 60s. Rain will become widespread and a bit heavier tonight into Friday, but amounts will stop well short of the rainfall from the last system.

Mostly dry weekend…

Plenty of sunshine takes over this weekend, but you can plan to rake the yard, and do many of the other outdoor tasks. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 40s to upper 50s.

Warmer weather next week…

There will be other chances of rain into the early and middle parts of next week, but highs will reach into the 50s to middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

