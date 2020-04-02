Trees dressed in teal and blue ribbons to bring awareness to sexual assault and child abuse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The month of April brings national attention to two grim topics, sexual assault, and child abuse awareness.

Up and down the blocks of Losey Blvd. and West Ave., people can spot the trees laced in a blue or teal ribbon.

The teal ribbon represents sexual assault victims while the blue is for child abuse victims.

Volunteers and staff placed the ribbons with the Coulee Region Child Abuse Prevention Task Force.

Jen Scaccio is the Youth and Family Advocate for New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers and a member of the Coulee Region Child Abuse Task Force.

She said many of the events to bring awareness to these two topics were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scaccio said she and volunteers still placed the ribbons to show people there's continued support for those who have been abused and assaulted.

"Not everybody is safe at home," Scaccio said. "If you are in a job role where you can connect with families, I recommend spreading child abuse awareness but in a light way. It is also important to check in with kids and see how they are doing, especially during this time."

If you know someone who is being abused, below is a list of local and national resources.

New Horizons Outreach Centers: La Crosse 1-888-231-0066, Whitehall 1-800-706-8586

National Sexual Assault Awareness hotline: Call 800.656.HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.