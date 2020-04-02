Volunteers with Coulee Region RSVP continue to serve the community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Being an older person doesn't mean they're not able to contribute. Quite the opposite. In the La Crosse community, many of the volunteers with the Coulee Region RSVP are stepping up in this time of need.

Coulee Region RSVP gives people who are age 55 or better the opportunity to help others.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, RSVP volunteers are still volunteering, but safely from home. Volunteers have made face masks and surgical caps for healthcare providers in the La Crosse and surrounding towns.

A volunteer coordinator drops off materials to make the protective gear at the doorstep of a volunteer's home. After the protective gear is made, it is placed by the door, and the coordinator will pick up the finished product.

Heather Gilles, the Executive Director for Coulee Region RSVP, believes older individuals are treasures in the community.

"The older population in our community have much to give-talent, expertise, and knowledge," Gilles said, "The knowledge older individuals have is outstanding, and you can not get that knowledge by a Google search."

RSVP reports that in 2018, 57,000 hours of volunteer work were recorded and calculated to $1.4 million of work done. RSVP has over 500 volunteers.

To donate and help out Coulee Region RSVP, visit here.